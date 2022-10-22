Short, medium and long-term strategies are needed to combat disinformation in the post-truth era, Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said at a news conference after a meeting where the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) adopted a declaration to fight against disinformation and Islamophobia.

The Istanbul Declaration, Altun said, was adopted at a critical time when the countries struggle against Islamophobia.

"In the Istanbul Declaration, we have addressed concrete steps to strengthen the cooperation of Islamic countries in the fight against disinformation," he added.

"To this end, we put forth a common vision regarding the need for increased media literacy and the development of fact-check mechanisms alongside stronger legal frameworks."

During the two-day conference in Istanbul, ministers and high-level representatives from 57 countries discussed several issues, seeking to deepen cooperation in the fields of media, communications, and information in the Islamic world.

The conference, held under the theme of “Combating Disinformation and Islamophobia in the Post-Truth Era,” aimed to develop and strengthen the cooperation of Islamic countries in the field of media and communications.

"We have pointed out the threat that disinformation activities and fake news pose to the security of individuals and countries, as well as to the Muslim community and minorities around the world," he further said.