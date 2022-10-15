The death toll after an explosion in a coal mine in Türkiye's northern Bartin province on Friday has reached 41, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said.

Erdogan, who visited the incident site in Amasra district, said on Saturday that the search and rescue operation was complete, and an investigation was underway.

Earlier, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 58 of the 110 people working in the mine when the blast occurred were rescued by the teams or got out by themselves.

Desperate relatives had waited all night in the cold outside the mine in the town of Amasra in Bartin province, hoping for news.

At least 110 miners were working in the shaft when the explosion occurred on Friday evening.

Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said initial findings indicate the blast was caused by firedamp, an explosive mixture of flammable gases in mines.

Dozens of miners had been trapped underground since around 6:15 pm local time (1515GMT) on Friday, with nearly 150 rescue workers on site as part of rescue operations.