Qatar's population has surged by 13.2 percent over the last year as the tiny Gulf Arab state recruits thousands of overseas workers ahead of hosting the soccer World Cup next month.

The wealthy gas producer's population stood at 2.94 million after some 370,000 additional people moved to Qatar over the last year, based on data collected in September and released by Qatar's statistics authority last week.

Migrant workers and other foreigners make up the majority of the country's population while Qatari nationals number around 380,000.

World Cup organisers face a personnel shortage as Qatar prepares to receive an estimated 1.2 million visitors during soccer's largest event.

Hosting the World Cup is expected to put pressure on its infrastructure, hospitality and security sector.

READ MORE:Qatar World Cup final stadium tested with first sellout crowd