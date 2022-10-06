Ankara expects the EU to call on Greece for dialogue on a bilateral basis, instead of supporting illegal initiatives, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"I expect the EU to call on our interlocutors for dialogue on a bilateral basis instead of supporting illegal initiatives masquer adding as unity or solidarity," Erdogan said at a news conference in the Czech Republic on Thursday.

Erdogan was in the capital Prague at the invitation of European Council President Charles Michel and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala to attend the first meeting of the European Political Community.

Many countries at the summit expected a step from Türkiye to develop ties with Greece, Erdogan said, adding that there was "nothing to talk about with Greece now."

"Not only Greece, but no matter which country is attacking us, our answer is always: 'We may come suddenly one night.' They should know that," he said.

Erdogan said he held "intensive and productive" talks at the summit, where Türkiye conveyed its views, contributions, and assessments on the challenges Europe is currently faced with in terms of peace and security, energy, climate, and economic situation.

Erdogan said he held a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sideline of the ECP summit.

Reiterating Türkiye's intention to have good neighbourly relations, he said Ankara aims to establish full normalisation with Armenia.

Erdogan also said his meeting with Syria's Bashar al Assad is out of the question at the moment but did not rule out a possible meeting in the future "at a right time."

Tensions in Aegean, Eastern Mediterranean

President Erdogan said that Ankara has no eyes on other countries' territories and their legitimate rights and does not want to see tensions with Türkiye's neighbours.

"We are just fighting to protect Türkiye's and Turkish Cypriots' rights and interests," Erdogan said.

In recent years Türkiye and Greece have experienced an escalation in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean due to Athens' territorial claims in the region which Ankara sees unacceptable.

"We clearly stated that we want to settle our disputes for once and for all regarding Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean seas within the framework of international law," he said.