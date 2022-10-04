Greece is attempting to “downplay its legal obligations and trivialise the demilitarised status of the Eastern Aegean islands,” Türkiye has written in a letter to the United Nations.

The letter, dated September 17, 2022, is the third Ankara sent to the UN on the issue. It cited international law to dismiss allegations hurled toward Türkiye by Greece in a letter dated May 25, 2022.

Greece is undermining the importance of demilitarisation under 1923 Lausanne Peace Treaty and the 1947 Paris Peace Treaty, and therefore peace itself, Türkiye’s permanent representative to the UN, Feridun Sinirlioglu, emphasised in the letter.

Sinirlioglu said the demilitarised status of the islands is closely linked to the achievement of peace.

“It is not Türkiye, but Greece, that undermines stability,” the letter reads, adding that breaches of the demilitarisation clauses are the real “threat to international peace”.

The fact that the islands in question are at an arm's length from the Turkish mainland is the main reason behind the adoption of the nonmilitary status in the first place, as their militarisation would pose a potential threat to Türkiye's security.

The Montreaux Convention