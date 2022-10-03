Türkiye and Libya have signed memorandums of understanding (MoU) on hydrocarbon and gas exploration.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced the signing of the MOUs at a joint press conference with Libyan counterpart Najla El Mangoush in Tripoli on Monday.

Noting that Türkiye has always stood beside Libya and its people in times of need, Cavusoglu said his country will continue to support Libya without any hesitation.

Asked about the possible reaction from Greece and France after the deals, Cavusoglu said third countries have no right to interfere with agreements signed between two sovereign states.

"The agreements signed today and before, are agreements between two sovereign states, Türkiye and Libya, with a win-win understanding. Therefore, third countries do not have the right to interfere with the agreements signed by the two sovereign countries. It doesn't matter what they think," Cavusoglu said.

On elections in Libya, the top Turkish diplomat said this should be a process decided by Libyans, calling for the drawing up of a roadmap in this regard.

"Elections must be held transparently, fairly and democratically. Election results must be embraced by all parties in the country. This is highly important not only for national unity but also for political stability, and Türkiye places great importance on this," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Cavusoglu, along with a high-level delegation including Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, Trade Minister Mehmet Mus, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, and Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin arrived in the North African country's capital for talks on bilateral ties and regional issues.

READ MORE: Why Greece is escalating tensions with Türkiye

Cooperation on energy

For her part, El Mangoush said that talks tackled a number of important topics between the two countries, “especially cooperation in the fields of energy, security training, communications, the media, and diplomacy.”