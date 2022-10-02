A high-level Turkish delegation will pay an official visit to Libya on Monday at the behest of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the Foreign Ministry.

The delegation will include Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar, Trade Minister Mehmet Mus, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin, the ministry said.

“During the visit, the political transition process in Libya and in this context the issue of elections will be discussed, bilateral relations including cooperation on military training will be reviewed and views on regional matters will be exchanged,” it added.

In August, the capital Tripoli saw deadly clashes between forces backing Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh and those loyal to his rival Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed by the Tobruk-based parliament as prime minister.