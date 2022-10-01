The Nord Stream 2 pipeline has stopped leaking gas under the Baltic Sea because an equilibrium has been reached between the gas and water pressure.

"The water pressure has more or less closed the pipeline so that the gas which is inside can't go out," Nord Stream 2 spokesperson Ulrich Lissek said on Saturday.

"The conclusion is that there is still gas in the pipeline," he added. Asked how much gas was believed to be in the pipeline, Lissek said: "That is the one-million-dollar question."

The Danish Energy Agency also reported that pressure appears to have stabilised in the pipeline.

“This indicates that the leaking of gas in this pipeline has ceased,” the agency said.

Information on the status of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline leak, which was significantly larger, was not immediately available.

'A deliberate act'

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany, have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.