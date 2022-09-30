Brazilian football star Neymar Jr has endorsed far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's uphill re-election bid, showing his support in a TikTok video as he smiled and danced to a campaign jingle ahead of the weekend's pivotal election.

Neymar's public backing on Thursday came a day after Bolsonaro visited a charitable institute near Sao Paulo belonging to the global superstar, who currently plays professionally for Paris Saint-Germain Football Club.

Neymar appeared in a separate video greeting Bolsonaro at the institute event but stopped short of endorsing the incumbent, who trails former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, known as Lula, in opinion polls ahead of the first-round Oct. 2 vote.

Bolsonaro trails former president and frontrunner Lula by 14 points, according to a poll released on Thursday by Datafolha.

In the short TikTok post, Neymar sings a couple of lyrics from the campaign jingle, calling out Bolsonaro's position on the ballot before imploring votes for the right-wing leader.

At the event the day earlier, Neymar thanked Bolsonaro for "this illustrious visit."

