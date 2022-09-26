A man has opened fire and wounded a recruitment officer at an enlistment centre in Siberia, the local governor has said, as tensions mount over Russia's military mobilisation for the conflict in Ukraine.

The incident occurred on Monday in the town of Ust-Ilimsk in Irkutsk, a vast and thinly populated region of southeastern Siberia.

"In Ust-Ilimsk, a young man fired at the military registration and enlistment office," Irkutsk governor Igor Kobzev said in a message on Telegram.

Kobzev said a military commissar had been wounded in the shooting and was in critical condition.

The shooter was immediately arrested, he said, and "will definitely be punished!"

"I am ashamed that this is happening at a time when, on the contrary, we should be united. We must not fight with each but against real threats," Kobzev said.

"I have given instructions to strengthen security measures. I ask everyone to remain calm," he said.

READ MORE:Russia's Lavrov accuses West of 'grotesque Russophobia' in fiery UN speech