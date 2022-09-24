WORLD
2 MIN READ
Scores killed in rain-hit India as calls grow to tackle climate crisis
At least 26 were reportedly killed in Uttar Pradesh in two days due to building collapse, lightning strike and drowning.
Scores killed in rain-hit India as calls grow to tackle climate crisis
Mohamed Usman, 15, was killed by lightning on Friday at Prayagraj. / AP
September 24, 2022

At least 26 people have been killed in rain-related mishaps in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in the last 48 hours.

The casualties occurred as a result of building collapse, lightning strike and drowning reported from different parts of Uttar Pradesh affected severely by torrential rains, officials said on Saturday.

“In the last 24-48 hours, 26 people have died in rain/lightning-related incidents across the state," relief commissioner Prabhu N Singh said.

"We have sent an alert to all district magistrates. The immediate rescue and relief operation is the top priority, and teams are hard at work on it.”

Rainfall also lashed other regions of northern India, including the national capital New Delhi, causing life to grind to a halt due to severe waterlogging and snarled-up traffic.

READ MORE: Rain and landslides kill dozens in Nepal and India

Recommended

Final monsoon phase

Authorities ordered the closure of schools on Friday in the cities of Noida and Gurugram on the outskirts of the capital.

Mahesh Palawat, chief meteorologist of Skymet Weather Services, said the current rainfall is the final phase of monsoon rains across northern India.

"The northern parts of India have been experiencing intermittent rainfall for the last three days, which has also resulted in waterlogging at some places," he said.

Palawat added that the intensity of the rainfall will decrease on Sunday and the current weather trend will end on Monday.

READ MORE: Changing rainfall patterns impacting India’s rice production

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia