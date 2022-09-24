At least 26 people have been killed in rain-related mishaps in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh in the last 48 hours.

The casualties occurred as a result of building collapse, lightning strike and drowning reported from different parts of Uttar Pradesh affected severely by torrential rains, officials said on Saturday.

“In the last 24-48 hours, 26 people have died in rain/lightning-related incidents across the state," relief commissioner Prabhu N Singh said.

"We have sent an alert to all district magistrates. The immediate rescue and relief operation is the top priority, and teams are hard at work on it.”

Rainfall also lashed other regions of northern India, including the national capital New Delhi, causing life to grind to a halt due to severe waterlogging and snarled-up traffic.

