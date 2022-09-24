The urgency of battling climate change is not being matched by the actions of countries responsible for emissions, Sheikh Hasina, the prime minister of Bangladesh, has warned.

"They don't act. They can talk but they don't act," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Friday during a visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

Rich and developed countries "are the responsible ones for these damages, they should come forward," Hasina said, stressing that their lack of an effective response was "the tragedy".

"I know the rich countries, they want to become more rich and rich. They don't bother for others," she added.

This year's General Assembly featured repeated calls for climate justice.

The leader of island nation Vanuatu urged an international treaty against fossil fuels while the prime minister of Pakistan warned that floods that have swamped one-third of his country could happen elsewhere.

Loss and damage compensation