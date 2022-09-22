Indian investigation agencies have arrested 45 people associated with a Muslim organisation in "anti-terror" raids across the country, officials said.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a joint search operation across the country against the Popular Front of India, according to a statement issued by the NIA on Thursday.

The Indian government has accused the front of having links to "terrorist" organisations, which the group denies.

The group describes itself as a "neo-social movement that strives for the empowerment of marginalised sections of India."

"NIA carried out searches in 93 locations of 15 states of India viz Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar, and Manipur," the statement said.

It stated that searches were carried out at the houses and offices of the front's top leaders and members in connection with five cases.

The cases were filed by the agency "following continued inputs and evidence that the PFI (front) leaders and cadres were involved in the funding of terrorism and terrorist activities, organising training camps for providing armed training, and radicalising people to join banned organisations."

Front responds

Earlier, local media reported that over 100 top leaders and functionaries associated with the group were apprehended during the nationwide raids.

However, according to the official statement, 45 arrests have been made in these cases.

"19 accused have been arrested from Kerala, 11 have been arrested from Tamil Nadu, 7 from Karnataka, 4 from Andhra Pradesh, 2 from Rajasthan, 1 each from UP and Telangana," it said, adding that the agency is currently investigating 19 cases involving the group.