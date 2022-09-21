Ten prisoners of war from countries including the United States and Britain have been transferred to Saudi Arabia as part of an exchange between Russia and Ukraine, the Saudi foreign ministry said.

The prisoners, who also hail from Sweden, Morocco and Croatia, arrived in Saudi Arabia from Russia, and Saudi authorities "are facilitating procedures for their safe return to their respective countries", the statement said on Wednesday.

The move came following efforts by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "in continuation of (his) commitment to the humanitarian initiatives towards the Russian-Ukrainian crisis", it said.

The conflict in Ukraine has fuelled tensions between Saudi Arabia and the United States, a critical ally for decades.

Saudi Arabia voted in favour of an early United Nations resolution to denounce Russia's offensive and demand that Moscow withdraw troops.

However the kingdom has largely resisted pressure from the US to ramp up oil production to ease the energy crisis resulting from the conflict - a campaign that included a visit by US President Joe Biden in July.

Instead Riyadh has coordinated with the OPEC+ it jointly leads with Russia.

Wednesday's statement did not specify when the prisoners of war would be transferred to their home countries.

