Kyrgyzstan's President Sadyr Japarov has signed a decree, declaring September 19 a day of national mourning, according to local news agency Kabar.

Sunday's decree came after an armed conflict that took place at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border on September 14-17 and resulted in the death of Kyrgyz people.

The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry also said in a statement that it considers the border clashes on its territory as "a pre-planned armed act of aggression" by Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan held the Kyrgyz side responsible for the clashes, saying they began "aggressive actions against the territorial integrity and inviolability of the state border of Tajikistan using all kinds of firearms."

Kyrgyzstan's Health Ministry announced on Sunday that its death toll from the border clashes reached 46, with 129 others injured.

READ MORE:Death toll rises in Kyrgyz-Tajik border clashes