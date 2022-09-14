Firefighters and other personnel have been battling to contain a fire that erupted in a forest in southwestern Türkiye.

The cause of Wednesday's fire in the Ula district of Mugla province is still unknown.

A total of 31 water sprinklers, 19 water tenders, 23 ground crews, five bulldozers and nearly 100 forest workers as well as a fire crew are battling the flames.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Mugla Governor Orhan Tavli said that efforts are continuing to control the blaze, which spread with the wind.

"At the first light of the day, air vehicles also will start to intervene. There is no evacuation in the region at the moment. Hopefully, the teams would bring the fire under control when the weather gets brighter."

Türkiye in mid-July battled another wildfire in the country's southwestern town of Datca.

But with the efforts of personnel and residents, the fire was put down shortly.

READ MORE: Firefighters battle to contain wildfire in southern Türkiye

'These disasters are not natural'