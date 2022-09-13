Türkiye has become a prominent hub of opportunity for many German companies amid challenges posed by fragile supply chains, Thilo Pahl, general manager of the overseas Turkish Chamber of Commerce told German newspaper Handelsblatt.

“The global crisis of the supply chain surprisingly makes Türkiye a favourite place for German importers and exporters,” Pahl said in the report, published on Tuesday.

He emphasised that Türkiye, due to its favourable geographical location next to EU member countries, is becoming more and more important for the logistics sector.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has recently compelled some companies to move their operations to the country, said Pahl.

"There is a potential to create an expanded trade corridor from Asia to Europe via Türkiye."

Tobias Bartz, CEO of German shipping company Rhenus, also said that western companies want to move their operations from Asia to regions near Europe.

"Türkiye, with its very young and well-educated population, is the ideal place for production and trade," Bartz told Handelsblatt.

