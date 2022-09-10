A strong 6.1-magnitude earthquake has struck Indonesia's Papua region and was followed by a 5.8-magnitude aftershock minutes later, the US Geological Survey said.

Both quakes Saturday morning hit at a relatively shallow depth of 15 kilometres, about 272 kilometres from the town of Abepura, according to the USGS.

No casualties or damages were immediately reported by authorities but the Indonesian Meteorology and Geophysics Agency warned of moderate shaking and light damage in a tweet.