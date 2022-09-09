The US has announced sanctions on Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security and its minister Esmail Khatib, after Tehran was linked to an unprecedented cyberattack against Albania.

Iran allegedly carried out the cyber attack on July 15, seeking to paralyse public services and access data and communications in government systems, according to the Albanian government.

The US said that the intelligence ministry was behind the attack on its NATO ally. Tirana said the cyber attack mostly failed and caused no lasting damage.

"Iran's cyber attack against Albania disregards norms of responsible peacetime state behaviour in cyberspace, which includes a norm on refraining from damaging critical infrastructure that provides services to the public," Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson said on Friday.

The Treasury said the ministry directs several cyber-espionage, hacking and ransomware networks.

The Treasury singled out one active Iranian group, dubbed "MuddyWater," which it said has conducted cyber campaigns since 2018, exploiting foreign network vulnerabilities to steal sensitive data and deploy ransomware.

