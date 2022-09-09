Thousands of coca farmers have marched into the Bolivian capital of La Paz and set ablaze what they claimed was an illegal new market for the leaf.

The growers, who marched five days from the Yungas region north of La Paz, broke through police lines on Thursday and attacked with dynamite, firecrackers and Molotov cocktails.

No one was seriously injured in the incident.

The market was established in October 2021 in addition to two existing wholesale coca markets chartered under Bolivian law in La Paz and Cochabamba. In those markets, coca quantities and buyers are regulated.

The country's politicised coca sector has been in disagreement over which market in La Paz is legal.

Agustin Mamani, one of the march's leaders, said the marchers numbered more than 10,000.

No official crowd estimates were available.