Halal products appeal to all consumers regardless of race and religion, as it is related to quality assurance, environmental conservation, data integrity and transparency as well as sustainable business practices, Malaysian premier has said.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony of an international halal showcase event in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, Ismail Sabir Yaakob said: “The concept of halal is proven to be universal that is accessible by all.”

Globalisation trends and progress in commercialisation increase the demand for halal products and services among consumers from all walks of life, he noted.

“Halal is not exclusive to the preparation of food and beverages, as it can also be applied in various industries and services sectors.”

He went on to say that there is an increase in demand for Halal products by the international community as well as an increase in the e-commerce sector, driven by digitalisation.

The halal industry is one of the fast-growing markets in the world as products and services in the sector is also gaining momentum among non-Muslim consumers worldwide.

The Global Islamic Economy Indicator predicted that the worldwide halal market will grow from $2.09 trillion last year to almost $3.27 trillion by 2028. And Malaysia is the leading country in this field.

Underlining the ongoing disruption of production and delays in deliveries driven by geopolitical conflicts and travel restrictions, Yaakob said: “Transformation and versatility in the Halal industry allow trade to become more competitive and subsequently help in economic recovery.”

Business operations need to be executed using the latest methods and approaches, he said and added: “This is mandatory and no longer an option.”

