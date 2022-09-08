WORLD
Protesting Chile students disrupt metro after constitution defeat
Santiago Metro temporary suspends operation at various stations amid new protests, days after voters rejected a proposed constitution that had roots in student demonstrations three years ago.
Members of the country's Interior Ministry met to discuss solutions for the renewed protests. / Reuters Archive
September 8, 2022

Chilean students have protested in several subway stations in the capital, demanding reforms to the education system days after voters rejected a proposed constitution that had roots in student demonstrations three years ago.

Early on Wednesday, the Santiago Metro began reporting temporary suspensions at various stations in its network due to the presence of young people protesting inside and outside facilities.

Although the protests were peaceful, with no reports of violent action, they recalled student protests that in October 2019 led to massive and sometimes violent street demonstrations against inequality in the South American country.

The protests came less than a week after Chileans overwhelmingly rejected a proposed new constitution in a referendum on Sunday.

'Student-generated disorders'

The result led progressive President Gabriel Boric to reshuffle his cabinet to broaden the government's coalition.

Santiago's Metro system said on its Twitter account that there were service interruptions in at least a dozen stations due to "student-generated disorders."

In the morning, a group of students also engaged in skirmishes with the police at a school in downtown Santiago.

Members of the country's Interior Ministry met this afternoon to discuss solutions for the protests.

READ MORE:Chile resoundingly rejects new progressive constitution

SOURCE:Reuters
