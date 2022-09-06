The testimony of a relative of a terror suspect who allegedly received sabotage training in Greece has been revealed, according to Turkish sources.

The suspect, identified as Husamettin Tanrikulu with codename Delil, had received training at Greece’s Lavrion camp and was preparing armed attacks in metropolitan cities in Türkiye on the instructions of the PKK/KCK terror group, said the Turkish Interior Ministry on Sunday.

The criminal proceedings of Tanrikulu, who was caught as a result of the work carried out by Diyarbakir and Istanbul police, continue at the Anti-Terror Branch of the Istanbul Security Directorate, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

According to the sources, Tanrikulu, who joined the Lavrion camp in March and entered Türkiye illegally in June, after receiving sabotage training for four months, did not testify at the police station.

In March, a relative of Tanrikulu went to the security forces to report that the suspect had joined the camp, the sources added.