WORLD
3 MIN READ
Al Qaeda in Yemen releases video of kidnapped UN worker
In a video message, Akam Sofyol Anam, believed to be from Bangladesh, urges the global community "to please come forward...and meet the demands of my captors", without outlining the demands.
Al Qaeda in Yemen releases video of kidnapped UN worker
Five UN staff members were kidnapped in Yemen's southern province of Abyan in February while returning to the port city of Aden. / AP Archive
September 3, 2022

Al Qaeda's Yemen branch has released a video showing a United Nations worker who was abducted in the war-torn country more than six months ago, the SITE Intelligence Group has reported.

In Saturday's video message, apparently recorded on August 9, Akam Sofyol Anam, identified by SITE as Bangladeshi, urges "the UN, the international community, the humanitarian organisations, to please come forward... and meet the demands of my captors", without outlining the demands.

He said he was facing "serious health trouble", including heart problems, and needed "immediate medical support and hospitalisation", according to SITE, which monitors extremist activity.

Anam, who SITE identified as the "director of the United Nations Office of Security and Safety in Yemen", said he and four colleagues were kidnapped on February 11.

Five UN staff members were kidnapped in Yemen's southern province of Abyan in February while returning to the port city of Aden "after having completed a field mission," UN spokesperson Eri Kaneko said at the time.

"The United Nations is in close contact with the authorities to secure their release," its spokesperson had said after the workers' abduction in February.

READ MORE:Yemen claims several soldiers killed in Houthi rebel attack near Taiz

Deadly conflict

Recommended

Yemen has been gripped by conflict since the Iran-backed Houthi rebels took control of the capital Sanaa in 2014, triggering a Saudi-led military intervention in support of the beleaguered government the following year.

Hundreds of thousands have died, directly from fighting as well as indirectly, and millions have been displaced in what the UN has called the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

Aden became the base of Yemen's internationally recognised government after the Houthis ousted it from the capital Sanaa in 2014.

Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and fighters loyal to the Daesh terror group have thrived in the chaos.

Formed in a merger of Al Qaeda's Yemen and Saudi branches, AQAP has carried out attacks on both rebel and government targets in Yemen as well as foreigners.

It has also been accused of plotting attacks beyond the Middle East and its leaders have been targeted by a US drone war for more than two decades, although the number of strikes has dropped off in recent years.

Yemen's warring parties have been observing a ceasefire since April, bringing a drastic reduction in hostilities although small-scale fighting has continued.

READ MORE:UN envoy aims to expand fragile truce in Yemen

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov