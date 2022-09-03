A wind-swept wildfire in US state of California has torn through a neighbourhood and destroyed about 100 homes and other buildings, fire officials said after at least two people were injured and thousands were forced from their homes in the rural area.

The Mill Fire started shortly before 1 pm Friday just north of Weed, a city of about 2,600 people 402 kilometres north of San Francisco.

The flames raced into the Lincoln Heights neighbourhood where a significant number of homes burned and residents had to flee for their lives.

Two people were brought to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta. One was in stable condition and the other was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center, which has a burn unit.

Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit Chief Phil Anzo said crews worked all day and night to protect structures in Weed and in a subdivision to the east known as Carrick Addition.

"There’s a lot at stake on that Mill Fire," he said. 'There’s a lot of communities, a lot of homes there."

Weather conditions improved overnight and firefighters were able to get 20 percent containment but another blaze, the Mountain Fire, that broke out on Friday northwest of Weed grew substantially.

Anzo estimated about 100 homes and other buildings were lost in the Mill Fire.

