Sexual assault is up 13 percent in the US military, according to an annual report to Congress by the Department of Defense.

"The Department estimates that 35,875 active duty Service members experienced some form of unwanted sexual contact in the year prior to being surveyed," it said in the report released on Thursday.

That translates to 8.4 percent of active duty women experiencing sexual assault and 1.5 percent of men experiencing unwanted sexual contact.

The statistics only confirm what has been an ongoing problem in the US armed forces divisions for decades.

The numbers from 2021 fiscal year are the highest since the US military began tracking sexual assault in 2006.

"Sexual assault and sexual harassment remain persistent and corrosive problems across the military," according to the report.

US army faces huge rise in complaints