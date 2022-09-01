WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia warns Moldova not to threaten its troops in Transnistria region
Undermining the security of Russian soldiers in Moldova's breakaway region could spark a military confrontation with Moscow, FM Sergey Lavrov warns Chisinau.
Russia warns Moldova not to threaten its troops in Transnistria region
Russia has stationed troops in Transnistria since the early 1990s when an armed conflict saw pro-Russia rebels wrest most of the region from Moldovan control. / TRTWorld
September 1, 2022

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned Moldova that threatening the security of Russian troops in the breakaway region of Transnistria will spark a military confrontation with Moscow.

"Everyone should understand that any action that would threaten the security of our troops (in Transnistria) would be considered under international law as an attack on Russia, as was the case in South Ossetia when our peacekeepers were attacked by (former Georgian president Mikheil) Saakashvili," Lavrov said on Thursday.

That incident, in 2008, resulted in a five-day war in which Russian forces seized several Georgian cities. 

Shortly afterward, Moscow recognised South Ossetia and another Georgian breakaway territory, Abkhazia, as independent.

Russia has stationed peacekeeping troops in Transnistria since the early 1990s when an armed conflict saw pro-Russian separatists wrest most of the region from Moldovan control.

The government in Maldovan capital Chisinau, stressing it was committed to peaceful dialogue over the future of the region, said it would summon the acting Russian envoy to make clear its position.

READ MORE:What is happening in Transnistria and why does it matter?

Recommended

Russia told to withdraw troops

Transnistria, which relies heavily on Moscow for support, reported a series of sporadic attacks in April, further raising tensions that were already high following Russia's intervention in Ukraine, which borders Moldova.

Daniel Voda, a spokesperson for the Moldovan Foreign Ministry, said the rights of all minorities — including Russian speakers — were guaranteed.

"Chisinau remains fully committed to peaceful dialogue in (Transnistria) and in calling Russia to withdraw troops stationed illegally on our territory. Any suggestion of a different approach is unfounded," he tweeted.

In order to "clarify the above," he said, Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu had ordered that the acting Russian ambassador be called in.

READ MORE:How a tiny breakaway state called Transnistria can alter the Ukraine crisis

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Death toll from Michigan church shooting rises to four
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'