The capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region has been hit by an air strike, according to local hospital officials and the Tigray rebels.

Kibrom Gebreselassie, chief clinical director at Mekelle's Ayder Referral Hospital, said on Twitter there had been a drone attack "close to midnight" on Tuesday near Mekelle general hospital.

"Casualties are arriving at Ayder Hospital," he said.

Another senior Ayder hospital official, Hayelom Kebede, said in a brief message to the AFP news agency that two wounded people had been taken to the facility so far.

Ethiopian government officials were not immediately reachable for comment.

"Night time drone attack in Mekelle. No conceivable military targets!" Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) spokesperson Getachew Reda said on Twitter.

"Mekelle Hospital among the targets and at least three bombs dropped," he added.

Latest fighting