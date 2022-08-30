BIZTECH
Crypto exchange founder wanted by Türkiye arrested in Albania
Türkiye had issued an international arrest warrant for Faruk Fatih Ozer after he fled with a reported $2 billion in investors' assets last year.
Since 2021, a total of 68 suspects have been arrested in the country as part of an investigation into Thodex. / AA
August 30, 2022

Albania has arrested the founder of cryptocurrency exchange Thodex, who fled Türkiye and left users’ funds irretrievable, the Turkish Interior Ministry has said. 

Albania's Internal Affairs Minister Bledar Cuci informed his Turkish counterpart Suleyman Soylu that the fugitive, Ozer, was caught in Vlore and his identity was confirmed by biometric results, according to a Turkish Interior Ministry statement on Tuesday.

His extradition proceedings have been initiated by the Turkish police’s Interpol department, the statement said. 

Faruk Fatih Ozer, 27, who is sought on charges of fraud and founding a criminal organisation, was arrested in Vlore city. Türkiye had issued an international arrest warrant after he fled with a reported $2 billion (£1.4 billion) in investors' assets last year. 

A red notice was issued for Ozer on April 23, 2021 by Interpol.

Since last year, a total of 68 suspects have been arrested in the country as part of an investigation into Thodex.

Also, a large number of digital materials and documents were seized during operations.

