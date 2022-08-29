WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several suspected migrants, asylum seekers found dead near beaches in Spain
Spain's Civil Guard says police found the bodies of seven migrants in three areas off the country's southeastern coast and officials are not ruling out finding more bodies in the coming hours and days.
Several suspected migrants, asylum seekers found dead near beaches in Spain
The bodies were found off the coasts of Alicante and Murcia. / AA Archive
August 29, 2022

Spanish police have said they found the bodies of seven migrants and asylum seekers they believe may have drowned while trying to reach Spain in a boat.

The bodies were found between Sunday and Monday in waters in three areas off southeastern Spain, the Civil Guard said in a statement on Monday.

Police believe the seven were of north African origin. An investigation was launched into whether they had been in a boat that was found adrift on Saturday with one migrant alive onboard.

The Spanish coast guard rescued the sole migrant some 30 nautical miles off the Alicante coast.

The 21-year-old said he was traveling with a group of around 15 people when their motorless raft flipped over and the other migrants disappeared.

Following investigations, police discovered three bodies – a man, woman and child – on Sunday near the beaches of Pilar de Horadada in Alicante.

Recommended

The same day, people alerted police to two bodies floating in waters off San Javier in Murcia, while two more bodies were discovered off the coasts of Alicante and Murcia on Monday.

Autopsies are being conducted to determine the cause of death and other details, according to the police.

Officials are not ruling out finding more bodies in the coming hours and days.

READ MORE:UN refugee agency: Food crisis to push displacement levels even higher

READ MORE: Number of internally displaced people worldwide to hit new record in 2022

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin