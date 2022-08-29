Spanish police have said they found the bodies of seven migrants and asylum seekers they believe may have drowned while trying to reach Spain in a boat.

The bodies were found between Sunday and Monday in waters in three areas off southeastern Spain, the Civil Guard said in a statement on Monday.

Police believe the seven were of north African origin. An investigation was launched into whether they had been in a boat that was found adrift on Saturday with one migrant alive onboard.

The Spanish coast guard rescued the sole migrant some 30 nautical miles off the Alicante coast.

The 21-year-old said he was traveling with a group of around 15 people when their motorless raft flipped over and the other migrants disappeared.

Following investigations, police discovered three bodies – a man, woman and child – on Sunday near the beaches of Pilar de Horadada in Alicante.