Several people have died in an incident when a truck rolled into a street party in the town of Nieuw Beijerland in the south of the Netherlands.

Police said on Saturday it was investigating the incident, which happened at about 7 pm, around 30 kilometres south of Rotterdam.

"At some point a truck went off the road and crashed into the party," police spokesperson Elianne Mastwijk told local broadcaster Rijnmond.

Dutch broadcaster NOS said at least three people died.