Iraq's Shia Muslim leader Muqtada al Sadr has said "all parties" including his own should give up government positions in order to help resolve a months-long political crisis.

Since the aftermath of the US-led invasion of 2003 that toppled Saddam Hussein, Iraq has been governed under a sectarian power-sharing system.

But since elections in October last year, political deadlock has left the country without a new government, prime minister or president, due to disagreement between factions over forming a coalition.

Sadr and his supporters have been calling for parliament to be dissolved and for new elections, but on Saturday he said doing so was not "so important".

READ MORE:Iraq’s top judicial body suspends activities as Sadr supporters protest

Political crisis

Instead, it is "more important" that "all parties and figures who have been part of the political process from the American occupation in 2003 until now no longer participate", Sadr said on Twitter.

"That includes the Sadrist movement," he added.