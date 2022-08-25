WORLD
2 MIN READ
Papua New Guinea appoints world's first coffee, palm oil ministers
Coffee is the country’s second-largest agricultural commodity after palm oil, accounting for 27 percent of all agriculture exports and six percent of the country’s GDP.
Papua New Guinea appoints world's first coffee, palm oil ministers
“Minister Kuli’s focus will be coffee, coffee, and coffee,” says the country's PM James Marape. / Getty Images
August 25, 2022

Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape has announced an inaugural minister for coffee, in what is believed to be the world's first.

The post shows the government's commitment to expanding key agriculture industries, said Marape on Tuesday, who won re-election earlier this month after an election plagued by violence and allegations of voter fraud.

"Minister Kuli’s focus will be coffee, coffee, and coffee," he said, announcing the appointment of Joe Kuli, from Anglimp-South Waghi.

The coffee industry needed to be revived to bring in more export revenue, Marape said. 

He added that Kuli understood the challenge because he comes from the Wahgi Valley of Jiwaka, which was once a huge coffee plantation, but has been overgrown by bush.

Coffee is the country’s second-largest agricultural commodity after palm oil, accounting for 27 percent of all agriculture exports and 6 percent of the country’s GDP, The Guardianreported.

Recommended

Minister for palm oil

For the first time Marape also named a minister for palm oil.

The coffee and palm oil ministries sit alongside the main agriculture ministry, run by Goroka MP Aiye Tambua.

"The appointments specifically spotlight agriculture in a very significant way, to see agriculture growth in the country," he said when announcing the new 33-member cabinet.

"I want to drink coffee made in Goroka, Mt Hagen, Lae and other parts of the country. I want to see more coffee grown for export to the lucrative markets of the world," he added.

READ MORE: Celebrating World Turkish Coffee Day

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
Jordan’s King: Muslim, Arab leaders reach ‘broad agreement’ on Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan