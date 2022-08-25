The Uvalde school district’s embattled police chief has been fired following allegations that he made several critical mistakes during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District’s board of trustees said on Wednesday it voted unanimously to dismiss police Chief Pete Arredondo.

Arredondo is the first officer dismissed over the hesitant and fumbling law enforcement response to one of the worst school shootings in US history. Only one other officer — Uvalde Police Department's Mariano Pargas, who was the city’s acting police chief on the day of massacre — is known to have been placed on leave for their actions during the shooting.

Arredondo, who has been on leave from the district since June 22, has faced blistering criticism since the May 24 massacre, most notably for not ordering officers to immediately breach the classroom where an 18-year-old gunman carried out the attack.

Steve McCraw, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, has said Arredondo was in charge of the law enforcement response to the attack.

Arredondo defends his actions

Angry calls to fire Uvalde's embattled school police chief swept through an auditorium on Wednesday where school board members gathered to decide Arredondo's future, three months to the day after the school shooting.