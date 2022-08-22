Türkiye has attracted over 23 million foreign visitors in the first seven months of the year, an annual surge of 128.28 percent.

Germans made up the largest chunk of foreign visitors in January-July with nearly 3 million arrivals, soaring 137.36 percent compared to the same period last year, according to figures released by the Culture and Tourism Ministry on Monday.

They were followed by Russians with 2.1 million and the Brits with 1.8 million.

By including Turkish nationals living abroad who also visited the country during the period, the figure touches 26.1 million visitors, according to ministry figures.

READ MORE:Türkiye hosts 11.3M foreign tourists in first five months of this year

Istanbul attracts most visitors