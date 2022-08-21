More than six years after downgrading its diplomatic ties with Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced that its ambassador will resume his duties in Tehran "in the coming days.”

In a statement on Sunday, the UAE Foreign Ministry said Ambassador Saif Mohammad Al Zaabi will be heading to Tehran in the coming days to assume the new diplomatic assignment.

The ministry said the move was in line with efforts to bolster bilateral ties with Iran "to achieve the common interests of the two countries and the wider region.”

The announcement comes exactly a week after Badr Abdullah Al Manikh took over as the new ambassador of Kuwait to Iran.

The new Kuwaiti envoy submitted his credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian in Tehran on August 14.

The talks to restore full diplomatic ties with both UAE and Kuwait gained momentum last year after the new government led by Ebrahim Raisi was elected in Iran.

