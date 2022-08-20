Mali's ruling junta has said France's military pullout after nine years of battling militants in its former colony would usher in an era of improved security in the West African country.

The government "takes note of this final withdrawal", its spokesperson Abdoulaye Maiga said in a statement on Friday.

It "reassures the Malian population that, thanks to the rise in power of the brave Malian forces, more successes will be recorded against the terrorist groups," he said.

"People's security will be considerably improved."

France on Monday said its last remaining troops had quit Mali.

It said its anti-militant Barkhane operation in the Sahel region would retain around 3,000 troops even after the Mali drawdown, many of them based in Niger.

