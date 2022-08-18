Algerian firefighters have brought under control a string of forest blazes that have killed at least 38 people including 12 who died in a bus trapped by the flames.

Fire service spokesman Farouk Achour told the AFP news agency late on Thursday that 16 fires were still burning across seven districts but that those in the worst-hit eastern areas, El Tarf and Souk Ahras, were under control.

In Souk Ahras, a large crowd gathered to mourn five members of the same family who perished in the flames.

At least 38 people have been killed including more than 10 children and 10 firefighters, according to multiple sources, including local journalists and the fire service.

Most were in the El Tarf region near Algeria's eastern border with Tunisia, an area that has been sweltering in 48 degrees Celsius heat.

At least 200 more people have suffered burns or respiratory problems, according to various Algerian media.

Annual scourge

Deadly fires have become an annual scourge in Algeria, where the climate crisis has turned large areas of forest into a tinderbox in the blistering summer months.