Recent European-led efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have left some observers more optimistic about the accord’s potential restoration.

Nonetheless, there remains good reason to see Goldman Sachs’ analysts as realistic in their August 16 assessment that a deal is still “unlikely in the short term”.

The probability of the negotiations falling apart raises important questions about how the Middle East’s security architecture could evolve.

From the standpoint of preventing nuclear proliferation in the volatile region, failure to reconstitute the JCPOA would spell danger.

The deal agreed to by the Islamic Republic and six global powers seven years ago laid out the terms for freezing Tehran’s nuclear programme in exchange for economic relief for Iran, which has suffered under financial and trade sanctions for years.

The JCPOA seemed to be working after the landmark deal was signed in July 2015 as it capped Iran’s nuclear activities. But Tehran’s “strategic patience” ran out one year after the US unilaterally withdrew from the deal in May 2018.

Irrespective of the JCPOA’s fate, there are other sources of instability in the Middle East that no serious analyst believes will go away in the short- to medium-term.

Hostility between Israel and Iran is one of them.

Whether or not the accord is restored, Israel can be counted on to continue its sabotage operations against Iran and military operations against Tehran-backed regional actors, while the Islamic Republic is expected to carry on with its foreign policy agendas seen by Tel Aviv as extremely threatening.

“The fundamental reality of Iran-Israel tension will not change, whether the JCPOA is renewed or not. It did not change after 2015, when the first JCPOA was agreed to, and there is no reason to think it will now,” says Thomas Juneau, an assistant professor at the University of Ottawa, in an interview with TRT World.

“If the deal is revived, Iran-Israel tension will still be very high. Israel will claim that the deal emboldens Iran, and that efforts to contain must therefore intensify.”

However, if efforts to restore the JCPOA prove futile, hostilities between Iran and Israel risk moving in an increasingly dangerous direction.

“In the absence of the JCPOA, I expect growing tensions between Iran and Israel, especially in terms of Israel’s enhanced covert activities against Iran’s nuclear facilities and increased confrontation between Iran and Israel throughout the region,” Hamidreza Azizi, a fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs in Berlin, tells TRT World.

“Without a deal, Iran is just more likely going to go down the path of enrichment and getting closer to a bomb, which means it will make it eventually more pressing for Israel to take action above the threshold of war,” explains Krieg.

“At the moment, we have this below threshold situation where both sides continue in the shadows. All this can do is ever prolong the process of Iran reaching this threshold and developing a nuclear device, but it is not something that will ever really stop Iran from getting there.”

What about GCC actors?

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) joined Israel in welcoming the Trump administration’s decision to pull out of the JCPOA in 2018 and subsequently lobbied the White House to subject Tehran to “maximum pressure”.

Yet, these two Gulf Arab states are unlikely to act in lockstep with Israel vis-à-vis Iran in a post-JCPOA period.

In contrast to Israel, Riyadh and Abu Dhabi have been cautiously making diplomatic overtures to Tehran while signalling their desires for removing some tension between Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) members and Iran.

The leadership in Saudi Arabia and the UAE have essentially come to terms with the extent to which their countries are exposed to grave economic and security threats posed by an angry Iran.