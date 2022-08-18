WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several dead, missing after flash floods in northwest China
The floods affected China's Qinghai province, while millions of people in the southwest suffered a crushing heatwave.
Several dead, missing after flash floods in northwest China
Scientists say extreme weather across the world has become more frequent due to climate crisis, and will likely grow more intense as global temperatures rise. / AA
August 18, 2022

Sixteen people have died and 36 others are missing after flash flooding hit northwest China.

A search and rescue operation has been launched, the provincial emergency management department said in a statement on Thursday, without providing more details.

The floods occurred in a mountainous region of Datong county in Qinghai province.

The deluge comes during a summer of extreme weather in China, with multiple cities recording their hottest days.

READ MORE:UN: World to be hit harder by disasters in coming years

Recommended

Heatwaves and floods

Four people were killed and nine others injured in a flash flood in southwest China on Saturday, local authorities said.

And severe flooding in southern China in June displaced more than half a million people and caused an estimated $250 million in damage.

Meanwhile, millions of people in southwest China are facing rolling power cuts this week as a crushing heatwave led to an electricity supply crunch that has forced factories to halt work.

Scientists say extreme weather across the world has become more frequent due to climate change, and will likely grow more intense as global temperatures rise.

READ MORE:Global heating: Last month among hottest Julys on record

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet