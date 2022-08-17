WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mali accuses France of 'acts of aggression', seeks emergency UN meeting
Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop also condemns what he calls the "repetitive and frequent violations" of Malian airspace by French forces.
Mali accuses France of 'acts of aggression', seeks emergency UN meeting
French authorities have not responded to the accusations. / Reuters
August 17, 2022

Mali has requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting to stop what it calls French "acts of aggression", including alleged espionage and violations of sovereignty, and accused France of supporting armed groups.

In a letter seen on Wednesday by AFP news agency, Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop told the Chinese presidency of the Security Council that Mali "reserves the right to use self-defence" if French actions persist, in accordance with the UN Charter.

Diop condemned what he called the "repetitive and frequent violations" of Malian airspace by French forces.

He also said flights by French aircraft were engaged in "activities considered as espionage" and accused France of "intimidation".

Mali has "several pieces of evidence that these flagrant violations of Malian airspace have been used by France to collect intelligence for the benefit of terrorist groups operating in the Sahel and to drop arms and ammunition to them," Diop said in the letter.

French authorities have not responded to the accusations.

Recommended

READ MORE:France completes pull-out of all troops in Mali

On Monday — the date of the letter — the last French soldiers departed from Mali after nine years of battling an insurgency.

The junta, which seized power in an August 2020 putsch, has turned away from France, its traditional ally and former colonial power, and towards Russia.

Mali "invites" the Security Council to ensure that France "immediately ceases its acts of aggression," Diop said.

The letter asks the Chinese presidency to communicate these details to the council's members in the hope of arranging an emergency meeting.

READ MORE:Germany suspends military mission in Mali amid diplomatic tensions

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Pezeshkian accuses US of preventing Iran from standing on its feet