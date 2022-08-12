An armed man who fled after attempting to breach an FBI office in the US state of Ohio was killed in a standoff with police, authorities say.

The incident on Thursday drew nationwide attention as it occurred only a few days after the Federal Bureau of Investigation searched former president Donald Trump's Florida home, infuriating right-wing circles, although there was no immediate indication the events were linked.

The FBI said on Thursday morning that a person armed with a weapon had tried to "breach" the entry to the bureau's office in the Ohio city of Cincinnati.

"Upon the activation of an alarm and a response by armed FBI special agents, the subject fled," the FBI said in a statement.

According to local media, the man fired a nail gun and brandished an AR-15-style rifle before fleeing by car.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle was pursued by law enforcement and that it stopped in a rural area.

"Once the vehicle came to a stop, gunfire was exchanged between officers on the scene and the suspect," the spokesperson said.