The first martyr of the Turkish Air Force, pilot captain Cengiz Topel, is remembered on Monday, 58 years after his plane was shot down on August 8, 1964, by Greek Cypriots during a Turkish military mission to support Turkish civilians on the island.

Topel was among the Turkish Cypriot civilians’ first line of defense against Greek Cypriot forces. His memory lives on in Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) where parks, streets, museums and monuments are named after him as a national hero.

Topel was born on September 2, 1934, the third of four siblings of a tobacco expert in Izmit, Türkiye's northwestern province of Kocaeli.

He graduated from the Turkish Military Academy in 1955 and joined the Turkish Armed Forces.

With a passion for aviation since childhood, Topel was sent to Canada for his flight training, after which he was stationed at an airbase in central Türkiye in 1961 before becoming an Air Force captain two years later.

Cyprus combat mission

Towards the end of 1963, Greek Cypriots initiated a systematic ethnic cleansing of Turkish Cypriots on the island. Over the following months, around a hundred villages were evacuated and Turkish Cypriot villagers moved into enclaves.

On August 6, 1964, the Greek Cypriot National Guard started action against the Turkish Cypriot enclave of Erenkoy on the northwest coast of the island, under the command of retired Greek General and leader of the EOKA, Georgios Grivas.

The EOKA was a Greek Cypriot right-wing nationalist militant organisation that fought for the end of British rule in Cyprus, and for the island’s union with Greece.

Erenkoy saw some 750 university students bravely manage to hold their positions against the Greek Cypriot onslaught till August 8, when the Turkish Air Force was forced to intervene as a guarantor power of Cyprus.

Against this backdrop, Topel was appointed to a combat mission known as the “Erenkoy Resistance” in support of the besieged villagers. He led a four-fighter flight of the 112th Air Squadron leaving Türkiye's Eskisehir Air Base for Erenkoy.

As he was strafing a Greek Cypriot patrol boat, Topel’s F-100 Super Sabre was hit by 40mm anti-aircraft fire. Topel ejected from his aircraft via parachute, landing on a road near the Greek village of Peristeronori between the Turkish settlements of Lefke, Gaziveren, Elye and Calikoy. He was captured by Greek Cypriot soldiers, after reportedly keeping them at bay until he ran out of ammunition.