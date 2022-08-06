WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gaza’s sole power plant shuts down as Israeli air strikes continue
Israel has closed Gaza's only commercial route, blocking the fuel needed to keep the strip's sole power plant running, as Israeli strikes continue to hit heavily populated residential areas in the enclave.
Gaza’s sole power plant shuts down as Israeli air strikes continue
13 Palestinians were killed and more than 110 others were injured in the attacks. / AA
August 6, 2022

Gaza’s sole power plant will shut down on Saturday due to lack of fuel, the territory’s energy authority has said.

“The plant will stop working due to inability to import fuel,” the authority said in a statement.

According to the statement, 500 megawatts are needed to fulfil Gaza’s electricity needs.

“Only 120 megawatts are currently available in Gaza imported directly from Israel,” it said, adding that electricity service will be available for only four hours.

Israel has closed the Karam Abu Salem crossing, Gaza's only commercial route, as part of restrictions amid tension with Islamic Jihad group following the detention of two Palestinian senior group leaders in the occupied West Bank.

Gaza’s 2.3 million residents experience regular power shortages and last week received only an average of 10 hours of electricity per day, according to data from the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA.

READ MORE:Life comes to a halt in Gaza as Israel launches new air strikes

Recommended

'National perseverance'

Israeli warplanes launched air strikes in the Gaza Strip on Friday to allegedly deter an “imminent threat of attack” by Islamic Jihad group for the arrest of the senior members.

13 Palestinians were killed and more than 110 others were injured in the attacks.

Islamic Jihad said Israel had "started a war against our people".

"We collectively must defend ourselves and our people. We will not allow the enemy's policy of undermining the resistance and our national perseverance," the group said in a statement.

Gaza's health ministry reported "a five-year-old girl, targeted by the Israeli occupation" was among those killed.

Hamas said Israel has "committed a new crime for which it must pay the price".

READ MORE:Child and commander among 9 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme