Gaza’s sole power plant will shut down on Saturday due to lack of fuel, the territory’s energy authority has said.

“The plant will stop working due to inability to import fuel,” the authority said in a statement.

According to the statement, 500 megawatts are needed to fulfil Gaza’s electricity needs.

“Only 120 megawatts are currently available in Gaza imported directly from Israel,” it said, adding that electricity service will be available for only four hours.

Israel has closed the Karam Abu Salem crossing, Gaza's only commercial route, as part of restrictions amid tension with Islamic Jihad group following the detention of two Palestinian senior group leaders in the occupied West Bank.

Gaza’s 2.3 million residents experience regular power shortages and last week received only an average of 10 hours of electricity per day, according to data from the UN’s humanitarian agency OCHA.

