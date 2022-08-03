The United Nations mission in Iraq has called on leaders to put their country first and end a long-running political power struggle, as tensions soar in the war-scarred nation.

"We appeal to all actors to commit, actively engage and agree on solutions without delay", the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) said in a statement.

"Leaders must prioritise (the) national interest," it said.

On Wednesday, followers of Shia cleric and leader Muqtada al Sadr continued a mass sit-in at parliament for a fifth day.

The Sadr bloc opposes a nomination for prime minister by the Coordination Framework, a rival, Iran-backed Shia faction.

Outgoing prime minister Mustafa al Kadhimi has called for a "national dialogue" in a bid to bring all sides together to talk, and on Wednesday spoke with President Barham Salih.

Both men stressed the importance of "guaranteeing security and stability" in the country, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

READ MORE:Türkiye urges common sense amid political crisis in Iraq