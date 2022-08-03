WORLD
US warns of Al Qaeda retaliation against Americans after Zawahiri killing
Washington cautions Americans travelling abroad that militants could try to avenge Al Qaeda chief Ayman al Zawahiri's killing by launching suicide operations, assassinations, kidnappings, hijackings and bombings.
Zawahiri's (R) death is touted to strike a major blow to Al Qaeda since the killing of its co-founder Osama bin Laden (L) in 2011. / AFP
August 3, 2022

The United States has warned Americans travelling abroad they face an increased risk of violence after the US announced the killing of Al Qaeda chief Ayman al Zawahiri.

His killing in a drone strike in Kabul over the weekend dealt the biggest blow to Al Qaeda since the killing of Osama bin Laden in 2011, prompting US President Joe Biden to declare that "justice had been delivered."

Following the strike, the US State Department on Tuesday urged US citizens to "maintain a high level of vigilance and practice good situational awareness when travelling abroad."

"Current information suggests that terrorist organisations continue to plan terrorist attacks against US interests in multiple regions across the globe," the department said in a statement.

"These attacks may employ a wide variety of tactics including suicide operations, assassinations, kidnappings, hijackings and bombings."

Taliban condemns strike 

A senior official in the Biden administration said the 71-year-old Zawahiri was on the balcony of a three-story house in the Afghan capital when targeted with two Hellfire missiles after dawn on Sunday.

It was the first known over-the-horizon strike by the United States on a target in Afghanistan since Washington withdrew its forces from the country on August 31 last year, days after the Taliban swept back to power.

The Taliban condemned the drone strike on Tuesday, but made no mention of casualties nor did they name Zawahiri.

