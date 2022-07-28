WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suspected rebel attacks leave at least a dozen civilians dead in DRC
Five bodies were brought to a hospital from a village west of Oicha in North Kivu while seven more arrived from another village to the west of the town.
Suspected rebel attacks leave at least a dozen civilians dead in DRC
The people were killed by machetes and bullets, head doctor Jerome Munyambete at a hospital in Oicha. / Reuters
July 28, 2022

Suspected rebels have killed twelve civilians in recent attacks in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials said.

The head doctor of a hospital in Oicha in North Kivu province on Thursday that he had received five bodies on Wednesday from a village that lies to the west of the town.

Another seven bodies arrived from another village to the west of Oicha on Thursday, head doctor Jerome Munyambete told AFP news agency.

"These people were killed by machetes and bullets," he said.

Darius Kasereka, a civil society representative in Oicha, confirmed the death toll and said in a statement that the twelve civilians had been "brutally slaughtered".

The area surrounding Oicha has been "invaded by ADF rebels," he added, referring to the Allied Democratic Forces group.

Recommended

The ADF is among the most violent of the more than 120 militias that roam the DRC's troubled east.

READ MORE:More deaths as protests against UN spread in DRC

The group – which Daesh group claims as its central African branch – has been accused of massacring Congolese civilians as well as staging attacks in neighbouring Uganda.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi placed North Kivu and neighbouring Ituri province under the administration of security forces last year in a bid to stem the violence.

But the measure has failed to stop attacks against civilians.

READ MORE: Assailants kill at least a dozen patients in eastern DRC clinic

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions
Typhoon Bualoi batters central Vietnam, leaving at least nine dead and 17 missing