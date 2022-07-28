Spirit Airlines Inc has agreed to a $3.8 billion buyout offer from low-cost rival JetBlue Airways Corp, ending a drawn-out battle for the carrier whose acquisition would help create the fifth-largest US airline.

Thursday's announcement comes after Spirit cancelled its $2.7 billion sale to Frontier Group Holdings, but the potential combination is expected to kick off a fight with antitrust regulators.

JetBlue's offer price of at least $33.50 per share represents a premium of nearly 38 percent to the last closing price of Spirit shares.

Including a "ticking fee", or small monthly payments to Spirit shareholders from January next year until the deal is completed, the offer can go up to $34.15 per share.

Spirit shares were up nearly 5 percent before the bell as investors cheered the end of a takeover saga that began in April.

JetBlue rose 1 percent, while Frontier was 1.6 percent higher.

Both carriers were locked in a bidding war to create a combined airline that will better compete with legacy US carriers at a time when the industry faces a labour crunch and high jet fuel costs.

