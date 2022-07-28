BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
US airline JetBlue acquires Spirit for $3.8 billion after bidding war
The agreement capped a months-long bidding war and arrives one day after Spirit’s attempt to merge with fellow budget carrier Frontier Airlines fell apart.
US airline JetBlue acquires Spirit for $3.8 billion after bidding war
Spirit shares were up nearly 5 percent before the bell as investors cheered the end of a takeover saga that began in April. / AFP
July 28, 2022

Spirit Airlines Inc has agreed to a $3.8 billion buyout offer from low-cost rival JetBlue Airways Corp, ending a drawn-out battle for the carrier whose acquisition would help create the fifth-largest US airline.

Thursday's announcement comes after Spirit cancelled its $2.7 billion sale to Frontier Group Holdings, but the potential combination is expected to kick off a fight with antitrust regulators.

JetBlue's offer price of at least $33.50 per share represents a premium of nearly 38 percent to the last closing price of Spirit shares.

Including a "ticking fee", or small monthly payments to Spirit shareholders from January next year until the deal is completed, the offer can go up to $34.15 per share.

Spirit shares were up nearly 5 percent before the bell as investors cheered the end of a takeover saga that began in April.

JetBlue rose 1 percent, while Frontier was 1.6 percent higher.

Both carriers were locked in a bidding war to create a combined airline that will better compete with legacy US carriers at a time when the industry faces a labour crunch and high jet fuel costs.

READ MORE: US airlines warn of 'chaos' if 5G allowed near airports

Recommended

Antitrust concerns

Spirit had in February agreed to a $2.9 billion offer from Frontier before JetBlue jumped into the fray in April.

Despite JetBlue's better terms, Spirit had pushed for a merger with Bill Franke-backed Frontier, citing antitrust concerns with a potential JetBlue tie-up.

But it could not muster investor support for the deal and was forced to delay a shareholder vote on the proposed acquisition four times.

At the latest meet that was set for Thursday, Spirit shareholders were expected to vote against a merger with Frontier.

Spirit cancelled the merger with Frontier without giving details on results of the shareholder meet.

The outcome is a setback for Franke, who was instrumental in starting the talks with Spirit last year.

Franke's airline-focused buyout firm, Indigo Partners, is a major shareholder in Frontier.

READ MORE:Airlines worldwide change flights over US 5G problem

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
US-based coffee chain Starbucks to lay off hundreds of staff
Japan mulls $550B investment facility under US tariff deal
Trump threatens 100% tariff on pharmaceuticals unless made in US
Trump signs order certifying TikTok deal meets US security law
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Germany's industrial giant Bosch to cut 13,000 jobs in blow to country's ailing auto sector
Jaguar Land Rover says some systems are back online following cyber attack
Explainer: Why did China give up the title of ‘developing country’?
Ankara, Washington poised for breakthrough in trade relations, says Turkish trade minister
Here's how Nepal's interim government wants to end excessive spending of public funds
Indian generic pharma firms at centre of global push to end HIV
China forgoes ‘developing country’ perks at WTO to bolster global trade amid Trump tariff wars
The $100,000 brain tax: Did the US just bankrupt innovation?
By Djoomart Otorbaev
Ankara reduces tariffs on US imports ahead of Erdogan-Trump meeting