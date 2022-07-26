The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC), established as part of a landmark Türkiye-brokered deal to resume grain exports from Ukraine, is set to open in Istanbul.

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar will attend the centre’s opening ceremony on Wednesday, which will be held at the National Defence University in Istanbul.

The Russian delegation to the JCC will be headed by rear admiral Eduard Luik, Moscow said on Tuesday.

"The main task of Russian specialists in the JCC will be the prompt resolution of all necessary issues for the initiative to enter the stage of practical implementation," Russian defence ministry said.

The Kremlin on Monday called for the UN to secure the removal of curbs on Russian fertiliser and grain exports as part of the deal, saying it was still too early to say whether the agreement would be a success.

READ MORE: How Türkiye made Ukraine grain exports deal with Russia possible