US firefighters have finally started to control California's largest wildfire so far this year, halting its eastward expansion toward nearby Yosemite National Park while thousands of people remained under evacuation orders.

Several officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said on Monday the fire initially behaved unlike any other they had seen, with burning embers sparking smaller fires up to three kilometres in front of the main conflagration.

But firefighters have not seen more of that so-called spotting, Cal Fire spokesperson Natasha Fouts said from the incident command centre in Merced, about 210 kilometres inland from San Francisco.

The absence of other major fires in the region enabled Cal Fire to concentrate 2,500 firefighters on the blaze, and the lack of wind allowed for the continuous use of aircraft to drop water and fire retardant, officials said.

"It was a perfect storm of a good kind," said Hector Vasquez, a Cal Fire spokesperson, at the command post in Mariposa, California, closer to the fire.

The northward direction of the fire was taking it into the Sierra National Forest but no longer in the direction of Yosemite, some 16 kilometres away. A grove of Yosemite's giant, ancient sequoia trees did come under threat from another wildfire weeks ago.

The Oak Fire expanded rapidly since it began on Friday, overwhelming the initial deployment of firefighters, as extremely hot and dry weather fueled its galloping pace through dry forest and underbrush.

It grew to 16,791 acres by Monday morning, an increase of 1,200 acres overnight and more than half the size of San Francisco, Cal Fire said.

The fire had more than doubled in size from Saturday to Sunday. It was 10 percent contained on Monday compared to zero on Sunday.

